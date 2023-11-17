No end to bike stunts

CHENGALPATTU: In the recent past, many youngsters, inspired by the adventurous feats of TTF Vasan, who’s license has been revoked for riding in a perilous manner, are indulging in unsafe bike stunts and actively participate in organising illegal competitions.

Inspired by this, a bunch of youngsters who indulged in similar stunts during Deepavali and terrorised passersby by flinging crackers while simultaneously doing wheelies on the bike were arrested.

Taking no cues from these stringent actions, a youth named Gokul, identified by the Instagram handle “duke gokul,” tried to gain the attention of people by posting several videos of himself performing extreme wheelies and other unsafe stunts like sitting cross-legged on the bike and riding it, attracting widespread ire on social media.

Despite the backlash, he continues to engage in similar perilous activities on national highways. Concerned citizens on social media have called for appropriate action against him.