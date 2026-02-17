No ECR tender till appeal decision finalised, Tamil Nadu tells Madras HC

The project, proposed by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA), involves widening the busy ECR stretch from Tiruvanmiyur to Uthandi into a six-lane corridor.

The ECR is one of Chennai’s key arterial roads, connecting the city with its southern suburbs and several coastal settlements. The proposed elevated road is part of the state government’s broader plan to improve urban mobility and reduce travel time along high-density corridors.