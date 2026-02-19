No diversion of SC/ST funds, asserts Thennarasu in TN assembly

Responding to AIADMK MLA 'Poovai' M Jagan Moorthy during the debate on the Interim Budget 2026, Thangam Thennarasu said,

"The MLA is making false allegations. The State has financial discipline and has to follow all formalities. We cannot divert funds just like that and in any manner. The funds allocated to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department are meant only for the department's schemes and will not be diverted to any other schemes."

Earlier, Jagan Moorthy had alleged that "funds meant for the welfare of the SC and ST communities were transferred and diverted to other programmes of the government."