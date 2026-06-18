No difference between DMK and TVK: BJP launches first major protest against Vijay govt

The demonstration, led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran near the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore, was attended by state in-charge Arvind Menon, V P Duraisamy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vinoj P Selvam, ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan, ‘Vellore’ Ibrahim and other senior party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Nainar Nagenthran alleged that incidents of sexual violence and other serious crimes continued unabated despite the change in government and said the TVK administration had failed to distinguish itself from its predecessor on the law-and-order front. He also accused the Chief Minister of not personally meeting victims of sexual assault and their families.