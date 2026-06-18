No difference between DMK and TVK: BJP launches first major protest against Vijay govt

CHENNAI: Claiming that there was no difference between the previous DMK regime and the present TVK government in addressing law-and-order concerns, the BJP on Thursday launched its first major protest against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s administration, accusing it of failing to curb crimes against women and children.
The demonstration, led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran near the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore, was attended by state in-charge Arvind Menon, V P Duraisamy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vinoj P Selvam, ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan, ‘Vellore’ Ibrahim and other senior party leaders.
Addressing the gathering, Nainar Nagenthran alleged that incidents of sexual violence and other serious crimes continued unabated despite the change in government and said the TVK administration had failed to distinguish itself from its predecessor on the law-and-order front. He also accused the Chief Minister of not personally meeting victims of sexual assault and their families.
Tamilisai Soundararajan said concerns over women’s safety had contributed significantly to the electoral defeat of the previous government and warned that the current dispensation risked facing a similar public verdict if corrective measures were not taken. “Governments that fail to ensure the safety of women ultimately lose the trust of the people,” she said.
‘Vellore’ Ibrahim alleged that sexual offences were being reported across age groups, from children to elderly women, and claimed that the police were unable to function effectively under the present administration.
The BJP said the protest was intended to highlight what it described as worsening law and order and to press the government for stronger measures to protect women and children across the State.