No denial to Periyar rally in Erode: Cops

The clarification came amid political criticism over reports concerning permission for processions planned to mark the birth anniversaries of Periyar and CN Annadurai.

In a press release, the Erode district police said the Dravidar Kazhagam had submitted a petition at the Erode Town police station seeking permission to hold a procession and pay respects to Periyar on his birth anniversary.

"The police have granted permission for the procession and issued the necessary proceedings. Reports claiming that permission was denied are completely false and contrary to the facts," the Erode district police said.