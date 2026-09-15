No denial to Periyar rally in Erode: Cops

CHENNAI: The Erode district police have clarified that permission has been granted for a procession to mark Thanthai Periyar's 148th birth anniversary on September 17, dismissing reports that the event had been denied permission as false.
The clarification came amid political criticism over reports concerning permission for processions planned to mark the birth anniversaries of Periyar and CN Annadurai.
In a press release, the Erode district police said the Dravidar Kazhagam had submitted a petition at the Erode Town police station seeking permission to hold a procession and pay respects to Periyar on his birth anniversary.
"The police have granted permission for the procession and issued the necessary proceedings. Reports claiming that permission was denied are completely false and contrary to the facts," the Erode district police said.
However, a police communication dated September 13 shows that permission was denied for a procession planned in Gudiyatham on September 15 to mark the 118th birth anniversary of CN Annadurai.
The order, issued in response to an application seeking permission for the rally, cited law-and-order concerns. It referred to Vinayagar Chaturthi-related events and processions scheduled around the same period and said granting permission for another procession could affect policing and public order.
The police communication rejected the request for permission to conduct the procession.
The issue triggered political criticism, with Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioning the reported denial of permission for the events marking the birth anniversaries of Periyar and Anna.
In a post on X, Udhayanidhi alleged that the police were granting permission for processions by right-wing organisations while denying permission for events marking the birth anniversaries of Periyar and Anna.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also commented on the reports concerning the Erode procession.
In a post on X, he said the reported denial of permission for a procession planned in Periyar's native Erode had exposed the TVK's claim of projecting Periyar as its ideological leader.
"By denying permission for a procession planned to emphasise Periyar's principles in his native place on the birth anniversary of a leader who fought throughout his life for social justice, self-respect, rationalism, abolition of caste and women's advancement, it has been exposed that the TVK has projected Periyar as its ideological leader only for political purposes," Dhinakaran said.
However, the Erode district police subsequently clarified that permission for the Periyar birth anniversary procession had been granted and that reports claiming otherwise were false.