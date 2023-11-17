No ‘Delite’ as Aavin hikes price in Nellai

CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli District Cooperative Milk Production Union has increased the price of Aavin Delite 200 ml sachet by 50 paise. The price now has increased to Rs 10 from Rs 9.50, according to public notice issued by an official.

This hike, though mentioned in Tirunelveli alone, is likely to followed in all districts. “The milk sachets currently being sold by Tirunelveli District Cooperative Milk Production Union, will now be sold in violet colour sachets branded as Aavin Delite and will be sold with the same quality from November 16 with a 50-paise hike, effective Thursday (November 16),” read a public notice and a circular issued by the General Manager of Aavin, Tirunelveli. Subsequently, the Tirunelveli district Aavin increased the selling price of 200 ml sachets for the agents too. “It has increased the price by 0.50 paisa for the agents too. Earlier, the agents were getting the 200 ml sachets for Rs 9.18 and from today onwards, we are getting it for Rs 9.68,” said an agent from Tirunelveli town.

Condemning the Aavin management for the discursive hike, the President of the Milk Agents Welfare Association, SA Ponnusamy said that the hidden hike shows the anti-people dictatorial behaviour of the Aavin administration.

“Instead of increasing procurement prices and revising the prices all over the state, the government has allowed individual unions to take such decisions based on their financial positions to avoid criticism. Overall, Aavin indirectly raised the selling price by Rs 12 per litre by marketing Aavin Gold milk with 1.5 per cent less fat content,” added Ponnusamy.

However, speaking to DT Next, Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department said that to avoid change problems, the district union has increased the price only for 200 ml packs and that is just to round off the price from Rs 9.50 to Rs 10.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) had raised the price of a 5-litre standardised milk pack from Rs 210 to Rs 220.