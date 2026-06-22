No delay in TNEA rank list, says DoTE

As TNEA ranks are prepared based on Class 12 marks, there were apprehensions that the engineering admissions process could be affected due to the delay in revaluation results. However, officials said preparations for the rank list are progressing as planned.

Of the CBSE revaluation results, around 87 per cent have already been published, while the remaining results are expected within the next one or two days.

Authorities said there is sufficient time to complete the rank list preparation and adhere to the original schedule.