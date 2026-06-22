No delay in TNEA rank list, says DoTE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list will be released on July 29 as scheduled, putting to rest concerns over a possible delay due to the pending CBSE Class 12 revaluation results.
As TNEA ranks are prepared based on Class 12 marks, there were apprehensions that the engineering admissions process could be affected due to the delay in revaluation results. However, officials said preparations for the rank list are progressing as planned.
Of the CBSE revaluation results, around 87 per cent have already been published, while the remaining results are expected within the next one or two days.
Authorities said there is sufficient time to complete the rank list preparation and adhere to the original schedule.
The rank list for all 2.42 lakh applicants who have registered for engineering admissions this year will therefore be released on July 29 without any delay.
Students can access their ranks through the official TNEA portal once the list is published. The rank list will determine counselling schedules and seat allotments for BE and BTech courses offered by engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.