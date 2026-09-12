No decision yet on repurposing Parandur land, Revenue official

An official from the Land Acquisition wing said the government has not yet made any decision on repurposing the land. He said the decision on the future use of the land was a policy matter that had to be taken at the Chief Ministerial level. He also confirmed that no decision has been made or communicated to the department so far. However, sources in the Industries Department have said the land could be utilised for industrial purposes, especially for non-polluting industries.



The proposed second airport for Chennai was planned on 5,746 acres of land at Parandur, about 70 km from Chennai. Of the total land required, around 2,500 acres comprised private land, while the remaining belonged to the government.