No decision on Tiruchy bypoll, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation over his possible return to the Assembly, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said the party was yet to decide whether he would contest the forthcoming by-election to the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency.
Responding to a question from reporters at Anna Arivayalam, Stalin said, “We have not taken any decision yet on contesting the by-election.”
His remarks come against the backdrop of comments made recently by former minister KN Nehru, who had indicated that Stalin would soon enter the Assembly. Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks during a recent Assembly session asking, “Where is your father?”, in an apparent reference to the DMK leader, Nehru had said, “He will soon assume responsibility in the Assembly.”
The statement fuelled speculation that Stalin could be the DMK’s candidate from the Tiruchy East constituency, which fell vacant after Chief Minister Vijay resigned the seat following his swearing-in.
By-elections are expected to be held shortly in six Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy East, Maduranthakam, Perundurai, Dharapuram, Ambasamudram and Viralimalai. The latter five seats became vacant after AIADMK legislators resigned.
Stalin’s remarks indicate that the DMK leadership has not yet finalised its electoral strategy for the bypolls, particularly for the politically significant Tiruchy East constituency, where the party’s choice of candidate is expected to draw considerable attention.