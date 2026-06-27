No decision on Tiruchy bypoll, says MK Stalin

Responding to a question from reporters at Anna Arivayalam, Stalin said, “We have not taken any decision yet on contesting the by-election.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of comments made recently by former minister KN Nehru, who had indicated that Stalin would soon enter the Assembly. Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks during a recent Assembly session asking, “Where is your father?”, in an apparent reference to the DMK leader, Nehru had said, “He will soon assume responsibility in the Assembly.”