No decision on omni bus operation yet

CHENNAI: A meeting, which was held based on the prodding of the Madras High Court to find an amicable solution in the operation of South-bound buses, ended without taking any final decision on Saturday.

During the meeting that was presided over by Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), representatives of omni bus owners associations demanded the planning authority to allow buses to pick up and drop passengers inside the city. However, the CMDA refused to accept the demand and assured another meeting on Monday.

The court on Thursday directed the CMDA to invite representatives of omnibus owners for a meeting to discuss the smooth transition by finding workable solutions.



The omnibus owners are demanding to operate the buses from their own workshops and reach Kilambakkam.

They apprised the officials that most of the Omni Bus Operators who are all running travel businesses are having their own place (Garage) or rented place for operating, parking, and maintaining their vehicles.

Even when the Koyambedu bus stand was in existence, the Omni Bus Operators were allowed to operate and pick up and drop the passengers from their own garage or place of business. The government can consider the same, they said.