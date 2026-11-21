Speaking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan after attending the state annual summit of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), Tamil Nadu chapter, he said no evidence established how many companies had moved out of the State or how much investment had shifted elsewhere. He alleged that opposition parties were making such allegations to create unnecessary confusion.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore, speaking to reporters later in the evening, said he was confident the traditional lighting of the lamp for Lord Murugan at Tirupparankundram hill would take place this year too.