CHENNAI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty on Saturday dismissed allegations that companies were leaving Tamil Nadu and shifting investments to other states, saying no data supported the claims.
Speaking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan after attending the state annual summit of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), Tamil Nadu chapter, he said no evidence established how many companies had moved out of the State or how much investment had shifted elsewhere. He alleged that opposition parties were making such allegations to create unnecessary confusion.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore, speaking to reporters later in the evening, said he was confident the traditional lighting of the lamp for Lord Murugan at Tirupparankundram hill would take place this year too.
Responding to a question about the Supreme Court verdict in the Tirupparankundram Deepam issue, he said devotees had lit the lamp for Lord Murugan on the hill for the past 300 years.
He alleged that the RSS and the BJP created a controversy by identifying a new location and demanding that the lamp be lit there. "We will successfully light the lamp for Lord Murugan this year as well," he said.