No cyclone, deep depression in Bay of Bengal to weaken, says weather department

CHENNAI: Chennai and other coastal parts of middle and northern parts of Tamil Nadu can heave a sigh of relief, as the India Meteorological Department said the weather system is likely to remain as a deep depression till November 29 morning before weakening into a depression.

After it weakens into a depression by Friday evening, the depression is expected to continue moving further northwestwards and is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 30 morning, with a wind speed of 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65kmph, said the weather department in a bulletin on Thursday evening.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards at a speed of 10 km per hour in the six hours till 5.30 pm on Thursday evening, and was lying centred over the same region about 200 km northeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 470 km southeast of Chennai.