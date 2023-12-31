No COVID-19 cluster cases reported in TN

CHENNAI: Even as 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the State in the fresh spell, four of which were identified as JN.1 variant, the patients are recovering well and no clusters have been reported so far, either from households or community settings.

Health Minister M Subramanian, on Saturday, said all the patients are stable and most of them do not require a hospital intervention. Of the cases reported on Friday, 25 are in Chennai. He said the Health Department is in contact with the doctors of the National University of Singapore to understand the pattern of cases and treatment protocol.

The minister said the virus started spreading at the end of 2019 and has undergone various mutations. The JN.1 variant is prevalent in South Asian countries and this prevalence is not taken into account in European countries. Based on the reports, we have found that the infections of this variant are mild enough and do not require hospitalisation. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is in touch with the Public Health Department of the Government of Kerala as well.

“There have been no cluster cases among the members of the same family. People are advised to wear face masks in public while social distancing is advised for those with respiratory disease, lung or heart disease, chronic diabetes, high blood pressure etc.