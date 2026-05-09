No courtesy call at Arivalayam, Congress cut ties overnight, slams MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday hit out at the former ally, the Congress, saying that its MLAs-elect who contested and won as part of the alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam, citing how other members of the front expressed their gratitude.
Stalin pointed out that the Congress severed its ties with the DMK within a day's time.
In a first statement against Congress over quitting from the alliance, Stalin chose to compare how other allies reacted to the fluid political situation and how the Grand Old Party chose to behave. This marked the first direct criticism of the Congress after the decade-old alliance between the two parties came under strain following the post-poll political developments.
Meanwhile, Stalin expressed appreciation to other partners. He thanked Thol Thirumavalavan, Left leaders P Shanmugam and M Veerapandian, and other alliance partners, who reaffirmed their commitment to continue fighting alongside the DMK for Tamil Nadu's rights and people's welfare.
He said their stance reflected confidence in the DMK's ideological strength.
Stalin also thanked alliance leaders, including Vaiko, Premalatha Vijayakant, Kader Mohideen, MH Jawahirullah, ER Eswaran and T Tamimun Ansari for standing firmly with the party during what he described as a crucial political test.