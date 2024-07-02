No country will progress without the development of women, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State special programme implementation minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that no country would progress without the development of women who account for 50% of the population.

Speaking at the launch of TN-RISE (Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Start-Up Enabler) here, Udhayanidhi said, "No country will progress without the development of women who account for half the population. Hence, the Dravidian model government works for the overall development of women, particularly the rural women whose development is very crucial."

Stating that the noble intent of Chief Minister M K Stalin was to also make rural women as entrepreneurs, Udhayanidhi said that the women were facing major challenges in accessing funds, market, technology and business links.

In tune with the announcement of the CM in the State Assembly, the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation is launching a special platform called TN-RISE with the Financial assistance of World Bank with focus on bringing more women entrepreneurs from the rural areas of Tamil Nadu, the minister added.

Remarking that women were enslaved in material and cultural domain and institutions like the World Bank were working to liberate women in the material domain, Udhayanidhi said, "Our Dravidian movement, strives hard to liberate women from enslavement in the cultural domain. Now, our Dravidian Model government is proud to join hands with The World Bank in empowering women in the material domain as well."