No consensus yet, next round slated for Feb 7: CITU

CHENNAI: The conciliation talks between trade unions and transport corporations held in the presence of a special joint labour commissioner ended inconclusively on Friday and the next round of talks would be held on February 7.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, CITU state president A Soundararajan said that the next round of talks would be held on February 7 based on the outcome of the Madras High Court hearing on February 6 related to the strike held by the unions on January 9 and 10.

The strike was called off after the court directed the unions to consider the plight of public travelling to their native places for the Pongal festival.

In the talks, Soundararajan said that the officials assured that there would not be any action on the workers participating in the strike.

“The government had announced that talks would be held after Pongal. But the workers are very angry because of the lack of progress in these talks. We have decided to hold public meetings across the State on January 30,” he announced.

The trade unions had demanded fulfilment of a six-point-charter of demands including the State government compensating the losses suffered by the transport corporations, the hike of retired employee’s dearness allowance, filling up of vacancies, implementation of old pension scheme and commencement of 15th wage agreement talks.