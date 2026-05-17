No confirmation yet on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attending Kerala swearing-in, says DGP

State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and ADGP H Venkatesh called on Chennithala.

Responding to a question on whether it was a meeting with the Home Minister-designate, Chandrasekhar said it was a courtesy call and that they conveyed their congratulations to Chennithala.

"We also sought his directions and instructions. We discussed the swearing-in programme and the arrangements made for it," he said.