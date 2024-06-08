No-confidence motion filed against Kancheepuram's DMK woman mayor

CHENNAI: A no-confidence motion has been filed against Kancheepuram’s DMK woman mayor, Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, on Friday by DMK and AIADMK councilors.

The petition was submitted to the Kancheepuram District Collector.

In Kancheepuram Municipality, 33 out of the 51 councilors signed the petition. Since the Municipal Commissioner was not available, the petition was handed over to the District Collector.

Kancheepuram Municipality consists of 51 wards, and Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj from the DMK serves as the mayor.

From the beginning of her term, there has been friction within the DMK, with another woman councilor from the same party opposing Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj's election as mayor.

This has resulted in two factions within the DMK councilors.

For over two years, councilors have been collectively complaining about inadequate basic amenities in Kancheepuram Municipality.

Issues raised include the significant involvement of the mayor's husband in municipal administration and persistent problems such as unsanitary conditions, pothole-ridden roads, non-functioning streetlights, and sewage overflow in residential areas.

These issues have led to continuous protests by the public, including road blockades, even during the parliamentary election period.

During the election code of conduct, councilors remained silent for two months.

Once the code was lifted 6 June, the situation has returned to normal.

Consequently, 33 councilors from the DMK and AIADMK decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj.

On Friday morning, they went to the municipal office to submit the petition but found the Commissioner, Senthil Murugan, absent.

After waiting all day, they approached the District Collector, Kalaichelvi Mohan, in the evening to request a special meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion.

The DMK alliance won 39 out of 51 wards in the local body elections, securing the mayoral position.

However, internal factions within the DMK have hindered effective municipal administration, leading to inadequate basic services and significant public dissatisfaction.

In this situation, the move by DMK councilors to file a no-confidence motion against their own mayor has caused a major stir.