No confidence motion against Mayor in TN fails after no-show by councillors

KANCHEEPURAM: A no-confidence motion moved against Kancheepuram Mayor M Mahalakshmi by councillors including from her party, the DMK, failed on Monday after a no-show by the council members, a senior official said.



M Senthil Murugan, Commissioner, Kancheepuram City Municipal Corporation, said the officials were prepared for the session to hold the no-confidence motion on Monday and kept the ballot papers ready.

"Since no member turned up, there was no quorum. So, the no confidence motion did not succeed," he told reporters without divulging further details.

The 51-member council in the town, located near Chennai, is dominated by the ruling DMK.

Reportedly, over 30 councillors, including some of those from the DMK had moved the no-confidence motion against Mahalakshmi earlier, making corruption charges, among others, against her.