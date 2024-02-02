No coercive actions will be taken against NTK functionary, says NIA in HC

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that no coercive actions will be taken action the summoned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary.

Idumbavanam Karthik, State youth wing organiser of NTK moved the MHC seeking to quash the summon issued against him.

The case was listed before Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan. To prevent him from participating in the protest organised by NTK at Trichy against the death of Sri Lankan Tamil inmate in special camp, the NIA issued summon directing him to appear on Friday, the same day of the issuance of notice, said the petitioner.

He or any other NTK party cadre or sympathiser never indulged in anti-social or anti-national activities affecting public peace and harmony, said the petitioner.

However, the agency booked me under various sections including UAPA and explosive substances act, he contended. With a view to crumble and armtwist the NTK, at the wake of the forthcoming general election, NIA issued summon, said Karthik. Further, he sought to cater suffice time to appear before NIA.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, appeared for NIA, contended the agency wil not harass the petitioner and no coercive actions will not be taken against him. The agency permitted the petitioner to appear on February 5, as he sought, he added.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition. On Friday, NIA conducted the searches in the premises of NTK followers and cadres in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

It was alleged the searches carried out due to the NTK functionaries' suspected involvement in the resurgence of the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and associated financial activities.