No child should go to school hungry, says TN CM Stalin at breakfast scheme expansion event

CHENNAI: No child should go to school hungry, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday after he launched the expansion of the breakfast scheme for primary school children to state-aided private schools, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Inaugurating the scheme at St Anne's school in Tiruvallur district, Stalin sat alongside the children and served them food and also ate with them. The scheme's expansion also marks the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K Kamaraj, which is observed as 'Kalvi Valarchi Naal,' (Education Development Day) by the state government.

The move will benefit 2,23,536 children in 3,995 government-aided primary schools across the state, the government said.

Addressing the people gathered, the CM said, "I stand before you with great joy...The opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister for the future of women and students in Tamil Nadu through various welfare programmes including the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme. This has made me very happy."

He emphasised that it did not matter how much the government would incur in expenditure for the scheme but "no child should go to school hungry." Even Sangam literature contains various poems about hunger, he mentioned.

"The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme has been started to ensure there is no impediment to students education. That is my intention. The breakfast scheme gives confidence to students. The number of students who come to school has increased," CM Stalin stated.

The CM went on to add, "Despite the financial crisis of the state government, we have come up with the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and reduced the financial burden on parents. It is a boon for children with working parents. More than 20.73 lakh students have benefited from the scheme and are eating nutritious food."

He then requested ministers, MPs, MLAs and other officials to ensure that the quantity and quality of food served under the scheme was maintained.

When the chief minister inaugurated the breakfast scheme on September 15, 2022, 1.14 lakh students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in 1,545 government primary schools were covered under the scheme.

With the expansion of the scheme across the state on August 25, 2023, about 18.50 lakh students in all the 30,992 state-run primary schools were brought under the initiative's cover.

By bringing aided schools under the scheme's ambit, in total, about 21.87 lakh students will be benefitted. Also, the scheme will be operational in both government and state-aided primary schools.

