No changes in ex-Mins’ areas lead to murmurs in AIADMK

VELLORE: AIADMK general secretary Eddapadi K Palanisami’s recent announcement of creating additional district secretary posts by allotting two Assembly constituencies to each party district was welcomed by cadres.

However, they are now suspicious as similar moves are not being announced in western and southern districts where former ministers are district functionaries.

“EPS announced the changes in Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Theni, and Tirunelveli revenue districts, but the high command has kept mum on districts like Salem (EPS), Namakkal (P Thangamani), Pudukottai (C Vijaybaskar), Coimbatore (SP Velumani), Villupuram (CV Shanmugam), Tirupattur (KC Veeramani) and Dharmapuri (KP Anbalagan) where former ministers are powerful chieftains,” a senior district functionary said.

“Even Vellore revenue district has not received this attention despite there being no ministers here,” the source added.

Strange is also the case when the high command issued an announcement on September 27 dissolving the Zonal IT wing units of Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Chennai rural, and Chennai and creating a single unit. Functionaries of the erstwhile zonal units were accommodated in the new creation.

“But we do not know the status of the Vellore Zone IT wing as there is no mention in the announcement resulting in the zonal secretary Janani P. Satish wondering about his fate,” the senior functionary added.

“We expected an announcement the next day regarding changes in the districts and the IT wing but as there has been no announcement we feel that EPS is under pressure against continuing the revamp,” the source said.

Another party insider seeking anonymity said, “EPS all along wanted single person leadership to take decisions for the party’s welfare, but now that he has got what he wanted he still seems to be unable to continue his revamping activities which does not bode well as grass root workers are watching with great interest.”