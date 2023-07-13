No change in Tasmac shops timing, clarifies Minister Muthusamy

CHENNAI: Claiming that his statement was taken out of context, Prohibition and Excise and Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy clarified that timings of Tasmac wine shops will not be changed.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Muthusamy said that the timing of the shops will not be changed and the shops will function between 12 noon and 10 pm. “Tasmac has no target to increase the sales. We are trying to create awareness on the ill-effects of alcohol. Circular has been issued to supervisors and salesmen to identify young drinkers and prepare a list. Counselling will be given to such persons to prevent them from becoming regular drinkers. Also, counselling will be given to senior citizens,” he said.

The Minister added that awareness videos will be streamed near the Tasmac shops. While responding to allegations of collecting more than the maximum retail price by salesmen, Muthusamy said that such incidents are occurring in one or two places and actions are being taken. “The government is also trying to resolve issues faced by salesmen as employees’ unions have given a petition. Issues including salary will be resolved,” he said.

Clarifying the government’s stand on the introduction of 90ml tetra packs, the Minister assured, “We will take decisions on what the majority of stakeholders suggest. Government is not keen on introducing 90ml packs.”