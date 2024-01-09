No change in Board exam dates for classes 10-12: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the board exam for Classes 10, 11 and 12 will held as per schedule ahead the Parliamentary elections . He assured that there are no changes in the dates.

Also, the Election Commission has been informed about the exam schedule and the election dates will be issued accordingly.

Also, Board exams for Class 10th will be held from March 26 to April 8, from March 4 to March 24 for Class 11 and from March 1 to March 22 for Class 12. The results will be released on 10th, 14th and 6th of May respectively.