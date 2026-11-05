“No chance of TVK government being toppled as allies won’t withdraw support” says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

Responding to Law Minister Nirmal Kumar’s allegation of an attempt to destabilise the government by offering up to Rs 70 crore to TVK MLAs, he said he believes the TVK legislators would not be that weak.

“I am not aware whether attempts are being made to topple the government, but it is confirmed that the allied parties supporting the TVK government are not going to withdraw their support,” he told reporters after participating in a welfare distribution programme organised by the VCK in Madurai.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin’s allegation of corruption in electricity procurement and his criticism over frequent power cuts, Thirumavalavan said there is a debate over irregularities in procurement, and power cuts are occurring in various places.