“No chance of TVK government being toppled as allies won’t withdraw support” says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan saidu on Thursday that the TVK government faces no threat of being toppled, as allied parties, including the Congress, the Left parties, VCK and the IUML, have confirmed they will not withdraw their support.
Responding to Law Minister Nirmal Kumar’s allegation of an attempt to destabilise the government by offering up to Rs 70 crore to TVK MLAs, he said he believes the TVK legislators would not be that weak.
“I am not aware whether attempts are being made to topple the government, but it is confirmed that the allied parties supporting the TVK government are not going to withdraw their support,” he told reporters after participating in a welfare distribution programme organised by the VCK in Madurai.
Responding to Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin’s allegation of corruption in electricity procurement and his criticism over frequent power cuts, Thirumavalavan said there is a debate over irregularities in procurement, and power cuts are occurring in various places.
“The government shouldn’t dismiss this issue as a complaint raised by the opposition parties. Instead, the Chief Minister should treat it as a people’s issue and intervene directly and at the earliest,” he said.
Pointing out that people travelling to their hometowns for Deepavali are forced to wait for long hours at toll plazas, causing them great hardship, he said the Union government should consider suspending toll collection temporarily for five to six days, covering a few days before the festival and one or two days after it.