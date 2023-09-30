No chance of our allies crossing to AIADMK front, says CPM state secretary

COIMBATORE: Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday said there is no chance of DMK alliance parties joining the AIADMK front.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Balakrishnan said the CPM has joined hands with the DMK with an aim of defeating BJP.

“Despite being in alliance, we never hesitated to point out the shortcomings of the DMK. It’s our firm decision to oppose AIADMK, whether it joins with BJP or contests alone. As the AIADMK has severed ties with BJP, it does not become a good party. Our aligning with INDIA bloc is also based on principles,” he said.

Stating that the CPM will welcome, if actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam joins the DMK alliance, Balakrishnan said the CPM will look forward to contest in Coimbatore and Madurai constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

“As our party won from these two constituencies during last parliamentary polls, we will look for contesting in both those constituencies this time also,” he said.

Balakrishnan also slammed the ED to be functioning as a youth wing of the BJP and NIA crossing limits.

Balakrishnan said Governor RN Ravi, who has turned a RSS campaigner, has no locus standi to hold events on Gandhi Jayanti. Taking a dig at BJP leader K Annamalai, he said his recent actions have exposed his political inexperience.