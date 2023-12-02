No chance of forging alliance with AIADMK, says Yechury

COIMBATORE: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said INDIA bloc would decide on its future course of action based on the results of Assembly elections in five states.

“After the results in five states are declared, the CPM will decide on alliances and start election works for the parliamentary polls. However, the exit poll results were not in favour of the BJP as there is a growing discontent among people to change the government,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Yechury said the CPM will continue to be in the DMK-led alliance and there is no chance of having any truck with the AIADMK. “The issues of alliance by CPM as part of the INDIA bloc will be state specific. The Prime Minister candidate will be decided after the INDIA block achieves victory,” the CPM leader said.

Taking pot shots at the central government for threatening states with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, Yechury also accused the Governors of causing distress to the states.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the party would insist DMK for their winning Lok Sabha seats of Madurai and Coimbatore in the ensuing parliamentary polls. He also said the CPM will take up with the state for rollback of power tariff hike, which threatens the industries to move out.