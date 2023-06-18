No centralised counselling for MBBS this year

CHENNAI: After the discussion over centralised counselling for the medical seats based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the counselling for this year would be conducted similarly to the previous years with 15 percent seats being filled under the All-India Quota and 85 percent being filled through the States by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education.

The dates for the All India Quota seats will be announced soon but is most likely to be conducted during the last week of June. The State rank list and counselling are likely to be held in July. The officials from the state health department said that the Medical Counselling Committee had stated that the counselling process will continue the same as the previous year and centralised counselling will not be conducted this year.

Tamil Nadu also has 7.5 percent reservation for government school students for admission for undergraduate medical seats in the State. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Directorate of Medical Education and the State Health Department soon after the schedule for All India counselling is out.

The state has been opposing All India centralised counselling as it would impact the priority being given to Tamil Nadu students and most likely benefit the non-Tamil students, despite the State having the highest number of MBBS seats in the country.

Health minister Ma Subramanian had written to the Union Health Ministry in this regard and he said that State would not accept centralised counselling as it would also interfere with the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students. He said that it is likely that students from Tamil Nadu will not benefit from the sState-of-the-art facilities that the government provides in its colleges.