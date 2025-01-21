No caste angle to death of Dalit, clarifies Perambalur SP

TIRUCHY: Perambalur SP on Monday denied caste angle in the murder of a Dalit which took place recently. He said that it was a problem between two individuals but it has been spread otherwise.

On January 17, there was a quarrel and a scuffle between M Manikandan, a Dalit and Devendran, a member of the backward class.

On information, K Kalathur police constable Sridhar who rushed to the spot took Manikandan on his two-wheeler to the police station.

Devendran murdered Manikandan and this fuelled a shockwave among the villagers who ransacked the police station and staged a protest.

The police team headed by the DIG (Tiruchy Range) V Varun Kumar took the situation under control and registered a case against Devendran and his associate Arun and the constable Sridhar.

Subsequently, the police arrested Devendran and Sridhar.

On Monday while speaking to the reporters, the Perambalur SP Adarsh Pachera said that there was no caste issue in the murder case.

“It was purely a problem between the two individuals but it has been wrongly propagated as a communal clash”, the SP clarified.

Since there is no provision that police can take a complainant by his vehicle, we have initiated action against the constable Sridhar and placed him under suspension, the SP said.

As two accused are arrested, the police are searching for the third accused Arun who had absconded and the investigation has been ongoing.

The police have found that there was no possibility of a caste clash, the SP confirmed.

He also said that the persons from the village ransacked the police station and cases have been registered against a few residents, added the SP.