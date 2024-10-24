No camaraderie among DMK’s allies, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Echoing Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement, former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday stated that the DMK-led alliance has lost 10 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to the 2019 polls and there is no spirit of camaraderie among the alliance parties of the DMK.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here, Tamilisai said, “More than 27 lakh minorities have joined BJP across the country. CM Stalin has said that DMK’s influence has increased in the last Lok Sabha elections. Compared to the 2019 LS polls, the DMK-led alliance has lost 10 per cent votes in 2024 LS polls.”

“There is no spirit of camaraderie among the alliance parties of the DMK. Alliance party leaders Thirumavalavan, Velmurugan, Balakrishnan are not in harmony with the DMK and they comment against the government and the ruling DMK. This alliance will not exist,” she said.

The senior BJP leader also flayed the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against Sanatana Dharma. “Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. Tamils who follow Tamil culture also follow Sanatana Dharma. There is no difference between Sanatana culture and Tamil culture,” Tamilisai said, adding that Udhayanidhi’s speech against Sanatana Dharma was to create division among the people.

“This is reprehensible. The way Udhayanidhi spoke was arrogant. By saying I will not apologise, Udhayanidhi is challenging our judiciary,” she said, alluding to his recent contention in the court.

Refuting Udhayanidhi's claims, Tamilisai said women have fought in the freedom struggle before ‘Periyar’

EV Ramasamy and CN Annadurai. “This is not the Tamil brought up by Annadurai, but the Tamil brought up by Andal. Many years ago Andal came as a Tamil poet, engaged in spirituality and has sung so many poems. Therefore, DMK cannot claim complete responsibility for women’s rights and Tamil,” she noted.

Commenting on Vijay’s first-ever political conference, the BJP leader said the actor’s political entry is not a setback for the Centre-ruling BJP.

It seems that the ruling DMK government is the one who is afraid of Vijay, she added.