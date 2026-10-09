No BJP in statement on Rahul arrest shows TVK’s fear: Opposition

Questioning the TVK’s statement, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan pointed out that it failed to identify the authorities responsible for the action against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. “Who arrested Rahul Gandhi? They should condemn and explicitly mention the name of the BJP government,” Elangovan said.

“Rahul Gandhi is fighting for a cause - that the Election Commission is not acting as a neutral body and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is failing in his duty as a neutral authority”, Elangovan said, detailing the circumstances leading to the arrest, and noted that Rahul Gandhi was stopped and detained by the Delhi Police while heading to meet the CEC.