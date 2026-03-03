No bargain; seeking rightful share, defends Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan on Monday said the party does not bargain for seats with the alliance leader DMK.
“The 2026 Assembly election is not an extraordinary one. With a sense of responsibility to prevent rightwing forces from gaining a foothold, and with the determination to ensure 100 per cent victory for the Secular Progressive Alliance, the VCK shared its views in today’s meeting with a strong sense of entitlement and commitment,” he said.
He emphasised that the VCK is not negotiating for bargaining purposes but is focused on securing the DMK-led alliance’s success.
Thirumavalavan also said the party has requested one general constituency and two reserved constituencies in Puducherry ahead of the upcoming elections.
“We cannot disclose the internal matters of alliance discussions. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, Modi’s tactics will not succeed. No matter how many times Modi visits Tamil Nadu and attempts to tarnish the DMK, such efforts will not take root in the State’s political landscape. There is no space here for communal or caste-based politics in Tamil Nadu,” he said while speaking to reporters. He further stated that while the VCK remains firm on power-sharing, the current political situation has not yet matured to accommodate it.
Meanwhile, the DMK on Monday commenced formal seat-sharing discussions with its key ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai.
Sources indicated that the VCK, which had contested six constituencies in the 2021 Assembly election, is likely to press for a significant increase in its share this time, even though party chief Thol Thirumavalvan said that the alliance isn’t just about seats.
Party leaders are reportedly seeking seats in the two-digit range. During the discussions, the VCK is also expected to submit a list of around 20 preferred constituencies to the DMK.
The list is said to include the four seats the party won in the last election, along with other constituencies where it believes it has strong prospects. The outcome of the DMK-VCK talks will be closely watched, as it could shape the broader dynamics within the ruling coalition and influence electoral strategies in several constituencies across Tamil Nadu.