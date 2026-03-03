No bargain; seeking rightful share, defends Thirumavalavan

“The 2026 Assembly election is not an extraordinary one. With a sense of responsibility to prevent rightwing forces from gaining a foothold, and with the determination to ensure 100 per cent victory for the Secular Progressive Alliance, the VCK shared its views in today’s meeting with a strong sense of entitlement and commitment,” he said.

He emphasised that the VCK is not negotiating for bargaining purposes but is focused on securing the DMK-led alliance’s success.