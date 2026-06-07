No bar on Madurai Meenakshi temple kumbabishekam in Tamil, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Temple funds, gold bar allegations under scrutiny

He said the allegations relating to temple funds and gold bars would be examined and a decision would be taken after a detailed review.

"If irregularities are found to have taken place, action will be taken against all those involved," he said.

Referring to the proposed kumbabishekam of the Meenakshi Amman Temple, Nirmal Kumar said discussions had been held recently regarding the arrangements and that steps would be taken to conduct the ceremony at the scheduled time.

He also said there was no restriction on conducting kumbabishekam rituals in Tamil.