No bar on Madurai Meenakshi temple kumbabishekam in Tamil, says Minister Nirmalkumar

MADURAI: State Law Minister R NirmalKumar said action would be taken against those responsible if an inquiry confirmed irregularities relating to temple funds and gold bars created from gold offerings made by devotees, adding that there is no stopping from conducting Madurai Meenakshi consecration in Tamil.
Speaking to reporters after participating in the kumbabishekam of the Mariamman Temple at Teppakulam in Madurai, the minister said gold ornaments and jewellery offered by devotees had been converted into gold bars and deposited in banks in the names of the respective temples.
He said the allegations relating to temple funds and gold bars would be examined and a decision would be taken after a detailed review.
"If irregularities are found to have taken place, action will be taken against all those involved," he said.
Referring to the proposed kumbabishekam of the Meenakshi Amman Temple, Nirmal Kumar said discussions had been held recently regarding the arrangements and that steps would be taken to conduct the ceremony at the scheduled time.
He also said there was no restriction on conducting kumbabishekam rituals in Tamil.
On the Vaigai dam, the minister said desilting had not been carried out for several years and that instructions had been issued to make arrangements for the work.
He added that measures had also been taken to supply drinking water through tankers to prevent shortages in Madurai.