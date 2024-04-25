Begin typing your search...

No bail for man accused of blackmailing Adheenam

The court had earlier dismissed a similar petition moved by another accused in the case K Agoram, the president of the BJP’s Mayiladuthurai unit.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition moved by the correspondent of a private school in a case booked for allegedly attempting to extort money from Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Kaiylai Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal.

When the bail plea filed by Kodiyarasu, correspondent of Kalaimagal school, came for hearing, his counsel urged the court to consider his health condition. However, Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed it.

The court had earlier dismissed a similar petition moved by another accused in the case K Agoram, the president of the BJP’s Mayiladuthurai unit.

Madras High Courtbail petitionprivate school correspondentextortion caseDharmapuram AdheenamMHC
