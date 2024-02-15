No answer from CM to any of my questions on govt policies & programs: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin did not reply to various queries that he raised in the House over the government's strategy to achieve a one trillion dollar economy and control inflation.

"The CM neither replied to the queries over various issues and policy decisions of the government," he said.

"The DMK government set a target of a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. But the CM failed to reply to my query over his government's strategy to achieve it. He also did not reply to my query about the status report on the 52 committees that have been formed since the Dmk formed the government," Palaniswami told media persons outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly after the CM's reply to debate on the Governor's address.

He continued that he demanded to publish a white paper on Global Investors' Meet and CM's Spain tour to attract investments, 52 committees formed by the Dravidian Model government to handle various issues, and the quantum of State Disaster Relief Fund spent for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood affected families in Chennai, neighbouring districts and the Southern districts.

"The CM's reply was to answer my demands and queries," he said.

Countering the ruling party's claims that it implemented 98% of its poll promises, the AIADMK leader said the DMK's Dravidian Model government had implemented only 10% of its poll promises, while the remaining 90% were not implemented.

He listed out some of the poll promises of the DMK such as abolition of NEET, subsidy of Rs 100 for domestic gas cylinder, old pension scheme and converting 11.7 lakh barren land into cultivable lands and implementation of Sethusamudram project and said nothing of these were implemented.

Taking a potshot at health minister Ma Subramanian, the LoP said, "When I was taking part in the debate on the Governor's address (on Wednesday), the Minister intervened with an intention and said that not a single primary health center was opened during my tenure as CM. Today, I made it clear in the House and produced the two GOs that 42 PHCs were opened during the period. What the health minister said was a lie," Palaniswami added.