No Anna University-affiliation to engineering colleges if 7.5% quota violated: Govt

CHENNAI: As the process of identifying beneficiaries has begun, the Higher Education Department has issued a warning that engineering colleges would lose their Anna University-affiliation if they collect money from the government school students, who have availed 7.5% horizontal reservation to pursue various courses in the institutions.

According to the TN Admission to Undergraduate Professional Courses on Preferential Basis to Students of Government Schools Act, 2021, cost of tuition, hostel and transportation will be borne by the government for students admitted under this quota.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) told DT Next that the department’s warning came against the backdrop of several allegations from parents against certain engineering colleges demanding money from students who have availed the quota.

Highlighting the onset of the new academic year and the first-year students’ arrival, the official stated, “This year, tuition fees and other related expenses will be provided for the students of the first year to fourth year. In the academic year 2022-23, Rs 129.08 crore was disbursed to 8,719 first-year and 6,278 second-year students. In the academic year 2023-24, Rs 185.59 crore was disbursed to 9,795 first-year, 8,375 second-year, and 6,162 third-year students. Funding allocation for this academic year will be around Rs 200 crore.”

The DoTE official added that at present students (beneficiaries) have to submit various documents including mark sheets, bonafide certificates, details of college tuition fees, hostel fees, and transportation fees online to avail 7.5% reservation benefits. “The funds will be released only after the completion of documents verification. Till then, colleges are instructed not to put pressure on the students or parents demanding money from them,” he pointed out.