No alliance with AIADMK, says TVK; slams 'baseless' reports

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Monday dispelled reports of an alliance with the AIADMK, calling them "completely false."

The speculation surrounding a possible TVK-AIADMK alliance gained traction after the actor Vijay-led party's first state conference, where he identified DMK as his primary political opponent and BJP as his ideological opponent, without mentioning the AIADMK.

Responding to the speculation, Anand said, "The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is not in any alliance with the AIADMK, and such claims are baseless. The reports published by a leading Tamil daily are completely false and have no foundation in reality," he clarified, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The TVK functionary also appealed to the public to disregard false news spread by media and on social media. "Certain individuals, posing as political analysts, are spreading false rumours with ulterior motives. The people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent and will not be misled by these baseless stories," he added.

Anand emphasised that the party's goal is to benefit the people of Tamil Nadu by establishing harmony and winning the 2026 State Assembly elections by securing a majority with a well-defined strategy.

Reiterating that the TVK is entirely dedicated to the welfare of the people, he said, "The party's objective is to win the support of the masses and establish a government that serves the best interests of the people of Tamil Nadu...Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will continue its journey to bring positive change and prosperity to the people of the state," he highlighted.

Anand also urged the media to avoid publishing misleading information that could confuse the public.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, TVK's Dharmapuri unit president Siva announced that party chief Vijay is likely to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dharmapuri. The announcement was made during a consultation meeting of the district's legal wing held in Dharmapuri.