No alliance talks held with TVK, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday night dismissed reports of talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an electoral alliance, calling the speculation “purely the media’s imagination”.
Responding to questions from reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had not held any discussions with the party led by actor-politician Vijay.
He also said seat-sharing talks with allies had not yet begun and would be announced when the process starts.
The AIADMK leader was speaking after meeting Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L Murugan following an NDA rally addressed by Narendra Modi.
Palaniswami also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for describing the upcoming Assembly election as a contest between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, saying the remarks reflected a lack of confidence. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA would perform well in the polls.
Meanwhile, a day earlier, BJP national general council member K Annamalai also dismissed speculation about a TVK-AIADMK alliance, saying there had been no negotiations and that ideological differences made such a partnership unlikely.
(With inputs from PTI and Bureau)