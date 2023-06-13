No action plan yet for TN Policy for Children out in ’21

CHENNAI: It was amidst an alarming increase in crimes against children and cries for child protection that Chief Minister MK Stalin released the State Policy for Children in November 2021. It’s been close to 18 months since, but the government is yet to release an action plan for the policy, which will expire next year.

Speaking to DT Next, AD Revathy, convenor of State Policy for Children said, “We began working on the policy in 2015 and submitted it to the AIADMK government in 2017. But, as it was neglected then, we submitted the policy to the DMK government when it came to power. Though it is vital to have released the action plan within a year, the government is yet to do it.”

Revathy further goes on to note that the policy will have to be renewed after November 2024, but the Directorate of Social Defence has still not released the action plan.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) said the delay is a denial by the government. “Due to the delay in releasing the plan of action that was meant to address the gaps in the policy, initiatives such as Bala Sabhas/Siruvar Nagara Mandrams were not included in the Area Sabha guidelines. Besides this, the delay shows the government’s negligence in rolling out the policy for children.”

A higher official with the Directorate of Social Defence said, “We have already conducted regional review meetings at five locations and a State-level meeting regarding the action plan. And we will be releasing the action plan by June-end.”

“Because the action plan has not been released yet, it does not account for work not being done. The individual child care plan has 13 parameters under the State Policy and the action plan for each department has been allotted. We have studied the policy and its possible outcome after the implementation, which is more likely to be released in June.”