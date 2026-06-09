No action against 21 AIADMK MLAs who backed TVK government, says Speaker

Taking note of the request, Speaker Prabhakar said the matter would not be pursued further.

Following the confidence motion, four AIADMK MLAs — K Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and Esakki Subaya — resigned from the Assembly and later joined the ruling TVK.

The Speaker subsequently accepted their resignations and notified the vacancies to the Election Commission of India. The four Assembly constituencies are currently vacant and are expected to go to by-elections.

With the resignation of the four legislators, the remaining 21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the government will continue as members of the Assembly without facing any proceedings under the anti-defection law.