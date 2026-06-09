No action against 21 AIADMK MLAs who backed TVK government, says Speaker

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday said no action would be initiated against the 21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the confidence motion, taking note of a request made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Addressing reporters, the Speaker said the decision was taken after considering the communication received from the AIADMK leadership regarding the legislators who had supported the government during the trust vote.
The issue had triggered political turmoil within the AIADMK after a section of its legislators defied the party's stand and voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion moved in the Assembly following the formation of the new government.
Of the AIADMK's 47 MLAs, 25 legislators voted in support of the TVK government despite directions issued by the party leadership. The development had led to demands for action under the anti-defection provisions against the rebel legislators.
Subsequently, petitions seeking disqualification of the MLAs were submitted to the Speaker. However, the AIADMK leadership later conveyed its position and requested that no action be taken against those who had supported the government.
Taking note of the request, Speaker Prabhakar said the matter would not be pursued further.
Following the confidence motion, four AIADMK MLAs — K Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and Esakki Subaya — resigned from the Assembly and later joined the ruling TVK.
The Speaker subsequently accepted their resignations and notified the vacancies to the Election Commission of India. The four Assembly constituencies are currently vacant and are expected to go to by-elections.
With the resignation of the four legislators, the remaining 21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the government will continue as members of the Assembly without facing any proceedings under the anti-defection law.