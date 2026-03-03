No 1 State claim hollow if citizens unsafe, Vijay slams DMK

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday spoke about what he called a complete breakdown of law and order in the State for the Nanguneri double murder.
"The news is shocking. This murderous assault deserves the strongest condemnation," he said in a statement, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Raising a series of pointed questions, the TVK leader asked, "In a regime that claims to compete with global standards, where is the guarantee for the safety of ordinary citizens?"
He further said that a government which beats its chest calling itself number one must explain how violent gangs were allowed to operate freely. "Is this the law-and-order standard of a responsible administration?" he asked.
Stating that people were increasingly voicing anger over recurring incidents of violence, Vijay said the ruling dispensation would be thrown out of power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
"Will the Chief Minister, who holds the police portfolio, at least now wake up?" he asked.
Vijay was referring to reports that a nine-member gang travelling on two-wheelers attacked passers-by and people standing near a tea shop at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Monday night, leaving two dead and five others with severe cut injuries.