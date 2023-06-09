NMR train stopped after coach derails near Coonoor

COIMBATORE: One of the coaches of the NMR train bound for Mettupalayam from Ooty derailed near Coonoor resulting in suspension of the service on Thursday.

The train left Ooty around 2.30 pm with 174 passengers and reached Coonoor. From Coonoor, the train had moved barely 100 metres, when the wheels of the last coach got off the track.

The train was immediately brought to a halt. Soon, railway officials arrived and inspected the spot and workers began restoration works. Therefore, the tourists were sent to Mettupalayam by buses.

The passengers heaved a sigh of relief that no major untoward incident happened due to derailment of the train. It is suspected that the wheels could have gotten off the slippery track due to rain.