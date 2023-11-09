NMR services resume

COIMBATORE: Much to the delight of tourists, The Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Ooty resumed on Wednesday.

The services were suspended on November 3 after rains battered the hills triggering landslips and tree falls on the track. Since then, more than a 25-member team of railway staff carried out restoration work in full swing by removing boulders and trees, which were blocking the track.

As restoration works got over on Tuesday, the NMR began to run .