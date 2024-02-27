NMR service derails after hitting buffalo in Fern Hills

COIMBATORE: One of the coaches of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train bound to Ooty from Mettupalayam derailed after knocking down a buffalo at Fern Hills area on Monday.

The train left for Ooty from Mettupalayam at 7.10 am with around 220 passengers.

“As the train chugged past the cave at Lovedale around 12 noon, a herd of cattle crossed the tracks. Unexpectedly, the train hit a buffalo, despite the loco pilot applying sudden brakes. In the impact, one among the five coaches got off the track, while the animal succumbed to injuries on the spot,” said an official.





As the train was brought to halt, the railway officials arrived to inspect and also commenced restoration works. After a struggle of around four hours, the derailed coach was put on the track. It was then taken to Coonoor to carry out maintenance works.



Following this incident, the train services on the ghat track between Ooty-Mettupalayam and Ooty-Coonoor were suspended and the ticket fare was refunded to passengers. Meanwhile, the passengers heaved a sigh of relief as everyone escaped unhurt. They were then sent to Ooty railway station.