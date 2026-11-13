NMMS scholarship exam application deadline extended to Nov 25

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has extended the last date to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) Exam until November 25.
According to a notification issued by the Directorate, the extension has been granted to enable more eligible students to benefit from the scholarship scheme. The exam for Class 8 students aims to identify meritorious students from economically weaker sections and provide financial assistance to help them continue their education.
The application process for the NMMS exam 2026–2027 was announced on October 23. Initially, students were permitted to submit their applications online from October 26 to November 3. Subsequently, the deadline was extended to November 13.
Now, considering the need to provide an opportunity for more students to apply, the Directorate has further extended the application deadline by 12 days, until November 25.
The initial deadline announced for submitting applications online was November 3. Subsequently, it was extended to November 13
The NMMS is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme aimed at reducing school dropouts after Class 8. Selected students receive an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 (Rs 1,000 per month) from Class 9 to Class 12, subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility and renewal conditions.
The Directorate has advised eligible students to utilise the extended application period and complete the application process within the revised deadline.