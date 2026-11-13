NMMS scholarship exam application deadline extended to Nov 25

According to a notification issued by the Directorate, the extension has been granted to enable more eligible students to benefit from the scholarship scheme. The exam for Class 8 students aims to identify meritorious students from economically weaker sections and provide financial assistance to help them continue their education.

The application process for the NMMS exam 2026–2027 was announced on October 23. Initially, students were permitted to submit their applications online from October 26 to November 3. Subsequently, the deadline was extended to November 13.

Now, considering the need to provide an opportunity for more students to apply, the Directorate has further extended the application deadline by 12 days, until November 25.