‘NMC’s order not right, must grant time to correct errors’

CHENNAI: The doctors’ associations condemn NMC’s order to de-recognise MBBS seats in three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The doctors’ associations in Tamil Nadu including the All India Foreign Graduates Association and Doctor’s Association for Social Equality condemned the orders of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to de-recognise 500 MBBS seats in 3 government medical college hospitals in the State.

This comes after the Board of Undergraduate Medical Education of the NMC ordered to cancel the accreditation of Stanley Medical College Chennai, GAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, and Tiruchy and Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospitals, which would lead to a loss of 500 MBBS seats.

“The fee for MBBS course in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges is just Rs 13,610. If 500 seats are lost, 500 people will lose the chance to study medicine. The authorisation was cancelled on the grounds that the biometric attendance record linked to Aadhaar was not correct and the CCTV camera records were also not of the required bandwidth. These are minor flaws and NMC should grant time to correct them and proceed with the approval. The cancellation

— Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality (DASE)

of recognition is not the right decision,” said Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality (DASE).

It added that health was a State subject and that functioning of hospitals, creating vacancies for doctors and nurses, should be under the control of the State government. The power to regulate medical education must rest with the State Medical Councils.

Meanwhile, sources with the State Health Department opined that the compliance report for the colleges was likely to be sought by next week.

“There’s no need to fear the loss of MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu as there is no lack of infrastructure or human resources,” they said.