NLC's first thermal plant undergoes demolition after 52 years of operation

CHENNAI: Works to demolish the first thermal power plant of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) began on Friday after the plant completed its permissible operational duration, said a Thanthi TV report.

The 600 MW power plant, commissioned in 1962, and designed by German and Russian experts, was considered a milestone.

As per global norms, thermal power plants have a maximum operational life of 20 years but with periodic renovations, their operations can be extended to 25 years.

However, as the NLC's first thermal power plant exceeded the limit having been operational for 52 years, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granted approval for its demolition which began Friday.