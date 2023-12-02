NLCIL to train 540 youths of families hit by project in skill development

CHENNAI: NLC India has entered into a tripartite MoU with Tamil Nadu Skill Development, and Bengaluru-based Nettur Technical Training Foundation to provide skill training for 540 youths of project-affected families (PAFs) of the NLCIL operating areas.

The MoU was signed in the presence of State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at Kalaivanar Arangam on Friday by Prabhu Kishore, executive director-NLCIL, Innocent Divya, MD-TNSDC and Suresh, skill vertical head, NTTF.

A NLCIL release said that the collaboration will impart job-oriented skill development training to 540 youngsters of PAFs of the NLCIL’s operating areas in Neyveli. “NLCIL has committed to spend Rs 1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for Rehabilitation and Resettlement. This course will pave the way for candidates to be technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies,” it said.

This collaborative approach will significantly contribute to the “progress of the nation by fulfilling the industrial demand for a skilled workforce”.