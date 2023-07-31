NLC: Warned ryots in advance, land takeover to avert flooding

CHENNAI: Clarifying its action of destroying standing crops for canal works after strong opposition from political parties and local farmers, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) claimed that it had informed the landowners in advance not to commence new crop at Melvalayamadevi in Cuddalore. It stated that the permanent diversion of Paravanar must be completed before the onset of monsoon to avoid flooding of the mines and surrounding villages.

In a statement, the NLCIL said that it proposed a permanent diversion of Paravanar, which carries stormwater from villages, Neyveli township and mines, for a length of 12 km and land required for the watercourse diversion had been acquired in stages between 2006 and 2013 by paying the requisite compensation as per norms.

“Of this permanent diversion, already a stretch of 10.5 km river formation had been completed, leaving a small stretch of 1.5 km near Melvalayamadevi,” it said. At present, in the event of incessant and high-intensity rain and if any breach on the village side of the canal occurs, it may cause severe flooding of the dwelling and agricultural lands, as the present temporary portion of Paravanar, may not be sufficient to handle the peak water flow during monsoon. “The present Mine-2 cut face is just 60 metres from the present Paravanar temporary canal and it may cause severe flooding of Mine-2, endangering the men and machinery of the mines,” it said.

On completion of the present canal formation, NLCIL said that all the agricultural fields along the permanent alignment would get copious water for irrigation perennially and for two to three crops per year, including the downstream portions up to Bhuvanagiri. It added that while carrying out the present work, a small stretch of irrigated land was affected.

“Since the criticality of the Mine-2 cut face reached just 60 metres off the present Paravanar course, the urgency of completing the permanent river course of Paravanar has arisen keeping in view of the fast approaching monsoon. Hence, the concerned landowners were informed well in advance not to commence new crop,” it noted.

The NLCIL said that it has come forward to pay compensation to the farmers. “In this connection, towards crop compensation, NLCIL has already handed over the cheques to the district administration, in the names of the individual,” it added.