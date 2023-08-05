NLC protest: PMK chief Ramadoss meets party workers at Madurai jail

MADURAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi chief, Anbumani Ramadoss, on Friday met party workers lodged at Madurai Central jail.

The workers were arrested during a protest last week against land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The PMK chief was also arrested during the protest but was released later.

Following the arrests, PMK workers clashed with police personnel in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. In a statement, Ramadoss said his party workers "were not terrorists but were standing up and fighting for farmers".

"Last week we protested against the Tamil Nadu government and the NLC. Some incidents took place at the instigation of the police. The Tamil Nadu government got 55 members of our party arrested. Police have added IPC sections for murder and criminal intimidation against my fellow party workers," he said.

"My workers were not selling contraband substances or drugs but were fighting for our farmers. They are not terrorists. Yet, so many sections have been added in the FIR against them. We will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and the people of Cuddalore," the PMK chief added.

Earlier, villagers claimed that the NLC started land acquisition despite requests that the crops should not be destroyed.

The PMK chief added that the party members lodged in Cuddalore jail were unnecessarily transferred to Madurai and Palayankot Central Jail. He said Tamil Nadu produces 36,000 megawatts of power, which significantly exceeds its requirement of 18,000 megawatts. The NLCS's contribution to the net power production in Tamil Nadu is 800 megawatts, he added.

"What is the need for an NLC in Tamil Nadu? The DMK-led government gave 64,700 acres of prime agriculture land on lease to the NLC. They have destroyed 40,000 acres and they will destroy another 25 thousand acres, which we want to preserve," Ramadoss claimed.